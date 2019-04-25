Students throughout Yellowstone County are honored for outstanding achievements

41 students from 39 different schools throughout Yellowstone County are honored at the Billings YMCA for their outstanding achievements at their schools.

We spoke with Youth Development Director at YMCA Shannon George who says fifth and 8th grade students are chosen either by their principal or teacher to be honored for excellence in areas such as academics, athletics, or volunteering. The students are honored at the luncheon, which began at 11:30 Thursday morning.

George said each student is awarded at the event for all of their hard work they've put in.

"It's so fun to read the different passages that each principal sends in about their students," George said. "Seeing the different students in our community. They're doing so much amazing work and don't get enough recognition. So, to be able to recognize these students who take a little time out of their day to come down. Just supporting them and all the work that they've done and hopefully continue to do."

The luncheon ended at 2 Thursday afternoon.