A Billings resident's Halloween spirit was shaken when one of his decorations was stolen.

Andy Benson says he made a "Bates Motel" sign in 2009. The sign is a replica of the sign in the American drama series of the same name and was displayed in front of his house for Halloween.

Benson says his sign was stolen between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday. He says as soon as he discovered the sign was missing, he instantly took to social media.

"I went ahead on Billings watch page group, and I had somebody private message me, send me a photo, and said this is where your sign is," Benson said. "There's a lot of money and effort that goes into this and storage. But we do it because of the smiles. The kids – they love to see the hearse. They love to see the sign. They love to see the ghost that we have back here."

The sign has since been found, and Billings police are recovering the item.

