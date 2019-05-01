Stolen Billings firefighting gear recovered

We're happy to report the gear that had been stolen from a Billings fire fighter, initially located inside a locked vehicle, has been found.

Cameron Abell with the Billings Fire Department said the firefighting gear was found on this lawn in this area between the church next door and fire station 6 in the Heights.

The items missing were described as turnout pants, a coat, an air mask, helmet, and a rope rescue bag with contents inside from a vehicle. Abell said the turnout pants and coat were found the day the items were stolen.

As for the rest of the missing gear, Abell said those items had been chucked in the lawn and was found Wednesday morning.

The post on Facebook about the stolen gear reached more than 50 thousand people. Abell said the return of the gear may not have happened if it weren't for the community.

"I'd like to think that the public went out of their way to share this so many times, so I'm hoping that somebody saw this post and had a little spark in their hearts to return the gear knowing that the public of Billings- this gear's important to them because it's important to us," Abell said. "So I truly believe that the citizens of this town stepped up and helped us out and I want to reach out and thank them."

Abell said the gear appears to be serviceable but they're going to inspect all of the items returned before approving it. He said the only thing missing now is the helmet, but that item would have had to have been thrown away if it was returned anyway.