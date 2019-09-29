SteamFest 2019 takes place at Billings Depot

StreamFest took place Sunday at the Billings Depot where kids were able to engage in learning activities involving science, technology, engineering, art and math.

SteamFest is now in its second year and was created through partnerships between four non-profits, Billings Depot, Wise Wonders Children's Museum, Scrap and The Billings Public Library.

Kids were able to explore different exhibits throughout the depot which included robots, science experiments, 3-D printing and more.

The range of activities is designed for kids to find out which area of study sparks interest in them.

Executive director of the Billings Depot, Michelle Williams says, "This is kind of a freeform event so kids can come in and spend all of their time learning about science or they can go to all of the different partners and explore all five categories and see what interests them most, it's really all up to the child."

All proceeds from Sunday's SteamFest will benefit the four nonprofits that helped put on today's event.