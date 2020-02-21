BILINGS, Mont. - St. Vincent Healthcare has had a successful 2019, and are taking time to recognize some of those achievements, as they look forward and plan for another successful year.

Doctors and healthcare professionals gathered for a luncheon to welcome four new physicians to their heart and vascular team. Along with bringing on new physicians, St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating the great work they have done throughout the year.

Tas Saliarise, Director of Cardiology and Electrocardiography said, "We have brought on four new physicians and this is about celebrating their arrival, but it's more about celebrating where we are as a group, where we are as a team of people helping patients".

One of the biggest achievements of the year was receiving the full chest pain center accreditation, which improves cardiac care and outcomes for patients.

Teresa Ketterling, Cardiovascular service line member, says the are now looking to 2020 continuing to perfect and expand their programs within the cardiovascular world.