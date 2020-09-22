BILLINGS, Mont. - A local hospital is participating in a national program for NICU babies.

St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings is taking part in the "Babies With Books" read-a-thon, where parents read to their premature babies in intensive care.

We spoke with two parents who got to hold their twin boys, who were born about two months early. They say they're grateful for the hospital's support, and experts there say the program is beneficial for the babies themselves. We're told reading to premature infants advances brain development, language skills, vocabulary, listening, and memory skills.

"Being able to breath on their own, that was a huge step for us. To watch cords fall off day after day is kind of a cool experience," said parent Tyler Brown.

"It's very important for them, especially being in the NICU, to get those positive auditory stimulus that is going to help them in their development," said Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Maughan.

The Brown's new babies are named Barrett and Decklan and turned 26 days old on September 22.