St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Early Bird Prize: Polaris ATV

BILLINGS, Mont. - We're highlighting one of the early bird giveaways.

Happening June 12, a 2020 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV will be given away.

It's valued at $6,400 and was generously donated by Yellowstone Polaris.

The owners of Yellowstone Polaris have been a part of the giveaway for many years and have a son who was diagnosed with leukemia at age 12.

They credit St. Jude for helping them on Alan's road to recovery.

"One of the main things that St. Jude does is that they share all of their resources for everybody they've got only one goal and that is to save kids....that's a pretty good goal. That's good enough for me," says Todd Loomis, Alan's father.

Its a situation the Loomis family is all too familiar with.

"I had leukemia at the age of 12 and so St. Jude was one of the main sponsors for some of the treatments that I went through," says Alan.

Alan beat cancer at a young age and is now side-by-side with his family as they prepare to give away a Polaris to one lucky winner.

Both Alan and Todd say they are proud to be apart the giveaway, and each others lives.

"Life is good and God's been good to us, and I thank God every day for sparing our son," says Todd.