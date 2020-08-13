BILLINGS, Mont. - Gainan's Flowers downtown will now be known as St. John's United Commons. The human services organization is taking over the space, which already serves as a new hospice center, in partnership with Billings Clinic and Big Sky Senior Services. Community leaders, the Gainan family, and St. John's employees all gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon cutting and champagne toast celebrating the transition of the building.

The Gainan family, who operated a flower shop out of the building since 1988, says they are glad the downtown space will go toward another community-oriented organization with similar values. Likewise, David Trost, the president and CEO of St. John's United, says flowers also share the same message as the St. John's mission statement of hope, dignity, and love.

"The gift of flowers – they symbolize hope when people are down and in despair. They symbolize dignity when you have to say you're sorry, and they symbolize love when we are trying to share true affection for each other and remembering people who have been in important parts of our lives," Trost said.

All chairs were seated six feet apart, and everyone wore masks, except when speaking at the podium. Trost says it's now more important than ever to show kindness to one another while we make it through the pandemic.

"With this coronavirus it's very hard for us to express hope, dignity, and love, and we have to communicate in whole new ways that we never did before," he says.

Trost says St. John's will be offering everything from social engagement to health services at their new downtown location.