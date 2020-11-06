BILLINGS, Mont. - KULR-8's annual Spirit of Giving donation drive for Toys for Tots, Family Services, and the Billings Food Bank is set for November 4th and this year we're staging in one location.

Anyone looking to make a donation can do so at Rimrock Mall where we'll be staged in the parking lot where we will have volunteers unloading donations through a donation drive-thru lane.

When you come to our drive-thru at the Rimrock Mall, enter through the entrance near Blaze Pizza. There you can donate to Toys for Tots, Family Services, and the Billings Food Bank. You can then exit near Natural Grocers.

The drive-thru at Rimrock Mall will accepting donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you'd like to donate sooner we will be accepting donations at the KULR-8 Television Station Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We also have a number of sponsors who will accept donations at their locations during regular business hours as well.

Those include: The Metra RV Center, C & B Operations, Laurel Ford, Jersey Mikes Subs, Bodyworks Tattoo, and Grand Avenue Dental Care.