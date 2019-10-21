BILLINGS, Mont. - Homelessness is an issue that continues to rise nationwide and is something we see here in Billings.

This afternoon, Matt Lundgren, executive director of the Montana Rescue Mission spoke to the Rotary Club of Billings about the combating the homeless issue in Billings and what the Montana Rescue Mission has done in regards to providing emergency, temporary and rehabilitative care to those in need.

Montana Rescue Mission provides food, shelter, clothing and more to individuals to address what needs they have. Individuals also go through recovery and restoration processes in hopes that once they leave the mission they can get their lives back on track.

Lundgren says "the goal is to make homelessness brief, rare, non reoccurring. In other words to try and take our solutions and help folks find permanent housing, find employment, find mental counseling, find drug addiction counseling all the help they need to get back on their feet."

Lundgren says the homeless population in Billings has not seen a recent spike but as the population of the city continues to grow, he knows this could lead to an increase of homelessness in the future.

"I think as our community grows there's obviously going to be a percentage that are homeless," says Lundgren. "We have to talk about the ways that we can serve that population and what is our role and responsibility as a community so that we can best serve and also how do we care for our community as a whole."

The Montana Rescue Mission is always looking for volunteers and will provide their Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners when those holidays arrive.