Additional snow accumulations are possible through Monday night, decreasing in intensity overnight. Expect hazardous travel with rapidly changing conditions with localized blowing and drifting snow. These conditions are dangerous for young livestock. Additional snow may fall midweek.

Snow is expected to continue though Tuesday night with lingering showers on Wednesday. Thursday morning appears to be drier with the next system to impact the area Thursday night. Stay updated on the forecast over the coming days.

A very cold weather pattern will remain in place through next weekend, and possibly beyond. In addition to the cold, more snow is expected.

Information from the National Weather Service in Billings.