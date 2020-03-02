BILLINGS, Mont. - A shooting over the weekend is likely connected to a large bonfire party in Huntley, according to law enforcement.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, on Saturday, February 29 about 12:40 a.m., deputies were sent to investigate a complaint about a loud party on Rip Rap Road in Huntley.

Sheriff Linder says deputies were initially told about 150 people were at the party, but when deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers arrived to the area, it was determined there were about twice as many people in attendance.

While deputies were at the scene, they were contacted by dispatch and told that an individual with a gunshot wound had just been admitted to a local hospital. The victim reportedly stated they were shot at a bonfire party near Huntley.

No further information on the victim's condition was released.

Sheriff Linder says the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-256-2929.