The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help solving a theft investigation that happened earlier this month.

According to Sergeant Robert Lester, the thefts happened on the east side of Billings on Erie Drive.

Lester says, the suspect broke into several work vehicles taking valuable tools and electronics without the owners consent.

The sheriffs' office has shared a picture of the person detectives are looking for.

If you are able to identify the person call the Sheriff's Office at (406)-256-2929.

Lester says they post images like this because they care about the community and they know the power of the media.