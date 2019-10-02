Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says the body found near Laurel Wednesday night is being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff Linder says the body was found by a man riding his ATV in the wooded area near the intersection of Yard Office Road and Ridge Drive.

Sheriff Linder says he cannot confirm the body is that of Lori Bray until confirmation from the medical examiner. Linder says in the meantime, the department's search for Bray has been put on hold. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous story: According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office, the body of a deceased female was found in a rural area, just outside of Laurel.

According to Sheriff Mike Linder, the body was not found in the area where searchers were looking earlier today, along Buffalo Trail and Laurel Airport Road, for 55-year-old Lori Bray, who was last seen leaving work at the Cedar Ridge Casino in Laurel shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Sheriff Linder says investigators are on scene but at this time, there has not been a positive identification made of the body.

The Sheriff says he hopes to have an ID confirmed sometime Thursday.