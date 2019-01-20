BILLINGS, Mont. - According to the Billings Police Department, a man was killed in a shooting with officers in downtown Billings Sunday.

The shooting happened between 1st and 2nd Avenue N along N 22nd Street, according to BPD Assistant Chief Jeremy House.

Shortly before 2 p.m., two officers were sent to investigate a suspicious call, resulting in a foot pursuit of a suspect. According to BPD, there was an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, identified as a 26-year-old Shepherd man. The suspect was killed on scene, according to police.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 10:30 a.m., which we will stream live to the KULR-8 Facebook page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.