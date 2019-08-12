Shepherd farmer's crop destroyed by severe storm

A Shepherd farmer had his crop destroyed by the severe thunderstorm that rolled through the small town. It was a devastating blow, to say the least. Imagine months of hard work, gone, with nothing to show for it.

That's how Mike Heidema feels about his crop. Completely demeaning, in his words.

Mike Heidema said the severity of the storm came as a surprise. He's used to seeing heavy rain, high winds, and hail but not of the magnitude he witnessed yesterday.

"We lost a barley crop once, but nothing like this," Heidema said. "It takes quite a storm to hurt corn like this."

Three to four hundred acres of corn- gone. He explained none of the corn being grown for cattle is salvageable. Surprisingly, Heidema remains positive.

"Just spent all summer doing that but on the flip side, you can't dwell on it because it's something you can't control. So there's no reason for being upset."

Heidema said he feels bad for other farmers in the area whose crops were also destroyed.

"It's tough for some of them around here because they grow corn for grain and this is not going to make grain. I mean, the plants' dead and it can't develop a cob or make grain."

He said there's a silver lining to the devastating blow to his crop- there's always next year.

Heidema said in addition to his corn crop being directly damaged, much of his irrigation equipment was damaged by the hail. Fortunately, he has crop insurance and although he'll get less than full price, he's thankful he'll at least get something back.