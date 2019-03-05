Severe winter weather adds challenges for farmers and ranchers

The extreme cold over the last week has been a huge challenge for our ranchers and farmers.

Colter Brown from the Northern AG Network says farmers and ranchers are keeping an eye on the forecast and are hopeful for more warmer weather.

Brown said the biggest challenger for ranchers has been calving as a lot of producers start calving from February through April.

"We're a little better than last year because the cows are coming into calving season in much better conditions, they're not coming out of a drought like last out year," said Brown. "Most producers have a really good hay supply on hand so that's helping them get these cows through the really cold times."

Brown also said we're rapidly approaching planting season.

He says we're on the fringe right now on whether or not farmers will be able to get their crops in the ground on time to prevent a late harvest.

"We have a little bit of time but if it comes too late and we get planting delayed like we did last year, we'll be seeding well into May and June too," adds Brown.

Brown said our farmers and ranchers are hard at work to ensure they have a successful year.