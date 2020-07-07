BILLINGS, Mont. - The National Weather Service in Billings says there is a potential for severe thunderstorms throughout the region Tuesday afternoon and evening.

NWS says isolated to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop and may be capable of producing golf ball size hail, 60-80 mph winds, heavy rainfall, and plenty of cloud-to-ground lightning. The threat of any tornado activity is currently low.

Portions of central, south-central, and southeast Montana and north-central Wyoming could be affected, including the following counties/areas:

Musselshell, Treasure, Northern Rosebud, Custer, Fallon, Northern Stillwater, Powder River, Carter, Northern Park, Golden Valley, Red Lodge Foothills, Northern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud, Judith Gap, Paradise Valley, Livingston Area, Beartooth Foothills, Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains, Southern Big Horn, Southeastern Carbon, Northern Sweet Grass, Bighorn Canyon, Northern Carbon, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Melville Foothills, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southern Wheatland, Southwestern Yellowstone, Northeast Bighorn Mountains, and Sheridan Foothills.