Seva Kitchen in downtown Billings says it is closing its doors temporarily.

The Restaurant posted on Facebook Saturday the construction across the street at Alberta Bair Theater has given them a perfect opportunity to work on themselves.

Seva Kitchen says they will "Revamp, restore, and refocus our endevour."

The Facebook post states the next two Seva Series shows will also be canceled.

The restaurant says it plans to return by late 2020 with a new look.