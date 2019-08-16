It's Service To America Day at MontanaFair! MontanaFair and the Billings Breakfast Exchange Club focus their attention to veterans and service members, along with, first responders.

Tanner Critelli with the Billings Exchange Club said the organization focuses on four programs. Two of those programs are community services and veterans. With Service to America Day, Critelli said they are able to celebrate local heroes.

"We actually serve all of the beer at the Metra," Critelli said. "We're a group of 171 members. We're all volunteers so what that allows us to do is take all the money that we raise from selling beer and grant that back into our community. So last year alone, we granted over $200,000 back in the Billings community. It's a great relationship. We just celebrated 40 years with the Metra."

KULR-8 spoke to one veteran who took advantage of today's deals just to swiftly grab a viking on a stick.

"I think it's a great deal to show veterans that they've been appreciated," Roland Kuneff said.

Other benefits our heroes can reap is free tickets to the rodeo tonight, free entrance, and a complimentary meal under the grand stands for dinner.