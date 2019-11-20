A senate hearing on Indian Affairs was held in Washington D.C. Wednesday, discussing a number of priorities for Montana's tribal communities. The committee on Indian Affairs discussed Native veterans and the problems they face today.

In the first panel, the committee heard testimony recognizing and honoring the sacrifices of our Native veterans and the nation's promise to help them.

Robert Wilkie is the secretary of Veterans Affairs and brought up the fact that 53% percent of the Native American population is urban, leaving the other half in rural areas. Because of this, Wilkie said he is trying to find ways to reach them. One solution, he said, is through telehealth. A system in which doctors can contact their patients digitally. He said there is always more that can be done.

"I want all Native veterans and their Native communities to know we are listening to their concerns as we work on this, and as I said earlier, we have the greatest respect for the sovereignty of their communities."

In the second panel, the committee had a chance to hear Jestin Dupree, a council member for the Fort Peck tribes in North Western Montana and a veteran of the U.S Army where he served as a senior and non-commissioned officer. He was deployed five times overseas including Afghanistan and Iraq.

Dupree said there are more than 600 Native veterans on the Fort Peck Reservation. He discussed the trials and tribulations of Native veterans. One of the biggest problems being the distance Native veterans need to travel to receive care at the V.A. hospital.

"I think the V.A. should consider a mobile health unit that would come to our reservations- like Fort Peck- on a regular basis, and be a part of a community to build trust with our veterans."

Senators Tester and Daines were also present at this hearing. Tester successfully pushed his "Savanna's Act," and "Not Invisible Act" through the senate committee on Indian Affairs. They would bolster law enforcement responses to MMIW cases and improve collaboration between tribes, law enforcement, and the federal government. Senator Daines cosponsored these bills .