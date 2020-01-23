Selena Not Afraid's cause of death ruled hypothermia

The 16-year-old Hardin girl who was found dead nearly three weeks after she was reported missing died of hypothermia, according to an autopsy conducted Wednesday. Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn confirmed that information to KULR-8 Thursday.

Undersheriff Winburn says the preliminary autopsy showed no signs of violence toward her body.

A pending toxicology report will determine whether Selena had drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

Multiple crews were involved in the search for Selena's body, including county, state, and federal. According to Undersheriff Winburn, Selena's body was found by an Interior Department team.