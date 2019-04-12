A Billings man charged with deliberate homicide in April 2015 learned his fate during a retrial Friday.

By unanimous decision, jurors found Joseph Polak guilty on the charge of deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement.

During the trial, Polak offered new information about the shooting death of Scott Hofferber. The Montana Supreme Court granted him a new trial, saying evidence was wrongly excluded in his previous trial.

Polak's attorney said in closing arguments Friday, "If this is not self defense then that constitutional right doesn't apply for any of us."

County Attorney Ed Zink pointed out the differences in the new testimony from Polak's previous testimony, calling Polak's assertion that he wasn't asked the right questions before "absurd."

Polak is scheduled for sentencing June 25 at 9 a.m.