BILLINGS, Mont. - On the same day classes began, Billings Public Schools sent an email to parents announcing all high school students participating in the blended learning model will need to attend their in-person classes this week.

We spoke with Remote Learning Administrator Becky Carlson to explain this last-minute decision.

Carlson explained the decision was made to reflect Superintendent Greg Upham's change to the high school block schedule.

"For the high school kids, they can go to periods 1-3 this week and then 4-6 next week, and when I refer to blended learning, what that means is there are students whose courses are not offered remotely, and in high school, for credit purposes, they need to be able to attend those classes," Carlson said.

Students who chose the blended style of learning were not aware they needed to attend classes this week. Parents shared their frustration on the post Billings Public Schools made to their Facebook page. One parent said their student missed their first day of class due to the miscommunication.

"It's kind of how this whole process has gone," Carlson said. "There is just decisions that are being made and changed on the fly, like within the hour too, and so we're trying our best to make sure we do what's best for kids."

Carlson says while not all classes are offered remotely, like AP and career service courses, their counselors are working with students who cannot attend in-person classes to meet their requirements.

"In reality, those students who are in that blended learning model need to be in the classroom as of today so that they don't lose out on instruction," Carlson said. "In the event we go remote as a district, they will have had contact with that in-building teachers."

This change does not affect elementary and middle school students participating in blended learning. Their in-person classes do not start until next week.

According to the Billings Public Schools website, remote learning courses start next Monday.