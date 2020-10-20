BILLINGS, Mont. - With all the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus, School District 2 is seeing a significant drop in enrollment this year, specifically in elementary schools.

This year, the district is down 479 total students, 95% of which chose home school, causing a fiscal impact of $365,000 in this year's general fund. SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham says the budget is based off of having 17,006 students enrolled. As of October 5, 2020, the number of enrolled students in all SD2 schools is 16,527.

The district did see an increase of 117 high school students this year, but a decrease of 596 students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Upham says the district could face major problems if more students turn to home schooling.

"The concern for me is in fiscal year '22, we could be looking at a $2 million reduction in our general fund. That's real money," Upham said.

The district still has access to the $7.3 million in coronavirus relief funds from the governor's office until December, but the school board explains these funds are typically used for expenses related to COVID-19 and not revenue reduction.

The Office of Public Instruction also pushed $3 million in coronavirus relief funds in April with a September 2022 deadline, but it is unclear whether these funds can be applied to reduced enrollment.

The school board also suggested the possibility of reaching out to public officials and drafting a hold harmless agreement for this year.