BILLINGS, Mont. - A limited number of high school students will be allowed to attend the big rivalry game between Billings Senior High and Billings West on Friday night.

School District 2 relaxed their COVID-19 restrictions, allowing 200 students from each school to cheer inside the stadium. Skyview students were the first to be able to attend games Thursday night, and the school district admits more work needs to be done to ensure all students can cheer together safely.

SD2 Director of Athletics and Activities, Mark Wahl, says the biggest concern is enforcing social distancing, "that's one of the reasons we chose not to allow the students in because we knew how hard that would be to manage."

However, he says it's better to have students in the stands rather than clustering together around fences to catch a glimpse of the game. That's something they've been seeing over the first few weeks of the season.

"We have to be up there and just keep constantly reminding the kids that they have to space out," he says.

Yellowstone County Health Officer, John Felton, tells us in a statement, "during this time if people chose to gather in large groups it's important to remember to maintain at least a six foot distance from those not in your household and wear a mask."