SD2 school board approves canvassing of votes for mill levy recently passed

The School District 2 school board approved the canvassing of the votes for the mill levy recently passed by voters.

During the school board meeting, chairman of the school board, Greta Besch Moen, said 60 percent of the voters voted in favor of the mill levy. Now that the mill levy has passed, the chairman said this gives the school district a little breathing room. She said SD2 is years behind in providing the needed resources for their high school students.

"When you don't have the resources for your students, they are not able to compete on a leveled playing field and the way the state legislature funds education is, they expect the community to participate in over 20 percent of the funding for schools," Besch Moen said. "So, when we are coming to the community with the levy request, the bond request, etcetera, those are things that we are doing because of the necessity to bridge the gap of the funds that are provided by the state."

Besch Moen said she's grateful for the community for their support in passing the mill levy and for entrusting School District 2 to handle the funds as promised.