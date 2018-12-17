School board approves proposal to add four new courses to 2019-2020 catalog

A proposal to add four new courses to the 2019/2020 catalog for School District 2 has been approved by the school board.

As students and parents begin to look at the course offerings for next year, there will be four new opportunites for them. Chris Olszewsky is the executive director for the high school curriculum. He's one of the people in charge of updating the new curriculum each year.

"What we did in the last couple months is meet with our business teachers as well as the career center in identifying new courses that will be added to the catalog and opportunity for students in the 2019/2020 year," Olszewsky said.

Two of the classes come from the business sector, Business in the 406 and Business Law. Olszewsky said Business in the 406 will have projects something similar to the tv reality show called 'Shark Tank'. Business Law will only be available for 11th and 12th grade students and will be considered a half credit course.

The other two courses come out of the Career Center. The level 2 Agricultural Plant Sciences will be for 10th graders and up. The pre-requisite will be Intro to Agricultural Food. Lastly, an introduction to fire fighting will be available for high school and college credit at the Career Center. Olszewsky explained why these courses are important for students and the workforce.

"If you think about our ability in K-12 and especially the high school to engage with our employers to listen to them and to say 'Okay, now we need to make some adjustments in our class offerings, but also in the regular classes'," Olszwesky said. "So I think that's what's important for us to know and the opportunity to provide for our students."

Olszewsky said now, he'll be able to get the classes on the course registration chart. The counselors will have a big role to play as they help students get ready for the next year. Olszewsky said he will be working with counselors to support them as best he can as well as support the teachers as they go to implement the new courses.