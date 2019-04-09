Scam targets Billings K-9 Unit

A scam circulating in the Billings area is tugging on the heart strings of dog lovers. Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department said this scam is using BPD's K-9 Unit to trick Billings residents into donating money.

"We received some complaints or some notifications on our Facebook messenger that people were receiving phone calls from somebody in Billings claiming to be raising money for funding of our K-9 programs," Lt. Wooley said. "That's not accurate. There's nobody obtaining money for us right now at this time."

Lieutenant Wooley said the life of a K-9 can be anywhere from 6 to 9 years so they're pretty expensive. For a single-purpose K-9, the cost can be roughly around $10,000. A dual-purpose K-9 can cost up to $15,000 not including the training of the handler, expenses for the vehicles for the K-9's, and more.

"We have done fundraisers in the past for K-9's, but those are done on events," Lt. Wooley said. "They're well-publicized, there's law enforcement presence, you're usually going to have face-to-face contact with somebody from the department if we're doing some type of fundrasing effort."

There are some tactics scammers will use that the BPD never will, so look for these red flags.

"We are not going to ask you for information over the phone," Lt. Wooley explained. "We're not going to ask you for identification information or forms of payment, credit cards, those types of things. We would never do that."

So, if you ever get a call from a person who says they're asking for donations for the K-9 unit at the Billings Police Department, make sure you call the police department to verify it.

"They can call the non-emergent number at 657-8200 or they can always call the police department here and talk to somebody directly," Lt. Wooley said. "Don't be fooled by the spoofing of the numbers coming from our department. Always call directly back to us on those numbers because you can't spoof the numbers like that."

If you would like to donate to the K-9 unit program at the Billings Police Department, Lieutenant Wooley said you can contact the Billings Police Department.