SBA announces new satellite office in Billings

The Small Business Administration announces a new satellite office in Billings this afternoon to help serve small businesses in eastern Montana.

The new office will be co-located with USDA Rural Development, a first of it's kind model in the country.

The SBA says the new economic development focused partnership between the SBA and USDA, will target rural Montana small businesses. The Small Business Administration's mission is to grow, expand, and recover small businesses by providing contracting, counseling, and capital to business owners. Dan Nordberg with SBA says when rural Montana prospers, the whole state prospers.

"So here in Montana 99 percent of all businesses registered with the state, are small businesses. Those same companies employ over 240,000 Montana residents. So when you talk about small business in Montana, it's really big business." Says Nordberg.

Nordberg says with the new office in eastern Montana, he hopes to address more specific needs for small businesses in the region like finding and keeping a quality workforce for business owners.