Santa Claus making annual visit to neonatal ICU at St. Vincent Healthcare

BILLINGS – Santa Claus will be making his annual trek from the North Pole to visit each family in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent Healthcare on Thursday, December 19 from 4:00 – 5:00p.m.

For more than a decade, Santa has made the trip from up north to deliver teddy bears to the babies spending Christmas in the hospital.

The visit also allows families, whose children will spend their first Christmas in the hospital, the opportunity to have that priceless first photo with Santa.

As most things in the North Pole, it takes many elves for the magic of Christmas to come to life.

Tina Stinson, NICU Manager and professional photographer always enjoys playing "elf" with Santa and helping each of these tiny miracles enjoy their first Santa photo by photographing each of the babies in the NICU.