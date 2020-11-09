BILLINGS, Mont. - The Salvation Army is finding creative ways to get people involved this holiday season.

The Billings location will be doing a telethon for the first time ever, where people can call in and make a donation Saturday, November 14.

"The way we can interact with people, the way we can serve people has changed so much, but throughout this year we have been there," says Salvation Army Lieutenant Colin Pederson.

The Salvation Army serves more than 23 million people each year in 130 countries around the world. All money raised stays in the communities where it was donated.

If you'd like to help a Billings neighbor this year, you can call 406-245-4659 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 14. You can also donate to your local Salvation Army here.