Safety tips to remember before heading out to the river or lake for some fun in the sun

Around this time, when the days are getting warmer, rivers such as the Yellowstone River may seem pretty inviting. Cameron Abell with the Billings Fire Department said rivers are as safe as you make it.

The Yellowstone River is the nearest river the Billings Fire Department can get to. Abell said the river is high right now and still pretty cold. Because of this, he reminds people to always have a proper fitting and coast guard-approved life jacket, if you plan to be near it.

"We see a lot of people out there in the really low quality rafts with low quality plastic and those can deflate very quickly on a stump or an underwater hazard and so if you don't have a properly fitting life jacket and those do deflate, you can be in a world of trouble," Abell said.

Swimming is not the only type of recreational activity people enjoy doing. Abell explained what kind of advice he would have for those using crafts, such as a boat or a jet ski.

"It's good to have obviously the life jacket, like I mentioned earlier, but then letting somebody know where you're going and when you plan to return," Abell said. "Always use the buddy system. Going by yourself is not advised."

The weather is also something to watch out for.

"Storms can come out of nowhere and cause flash flooding, which can cause the river to rise unexpectedly and it can also catch you off guard with lightning and high winds on the water, which can throw you off your boat or your craft," Abell said.

If you ever want to visit any river or lake to have fun, just make sure you are smart about you're visit. It can keep you safe and ultimately save your life.