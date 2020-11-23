BILLINGS, Mont. - More and more people are reporting they do not feel safe in Downtown Billings at night. In fact, just one specific area downtown, which includes the Yellowstone Art Museum, saw over 16,000 911 calls in just three months, twice as many calls compared to other areas of town.

"Not all 911 calls are related to the transient population, but certainly a great number of them are," said Billings Police Chief Rich St. John.

He says the homeless population is usually cooperative and responsive to outside help, but lately, officers have been encountering a different group of people downtown, who have become very problematic.

"This population has become very emboldened. They're very defiant, not only to the community members, but to law enforcement, and they become very aggressive," Chief St. John said.

Bryan Knicely, executive director of the Yellowstone Art Museum, has personally encountered this sort of behavior.

He describes one recent experience he had while leaving the YAM downtown.

"As I was leaving there was a group of people congregated in the front part of the museum walkway," he said. "And I stopped to let them know that they had to move along and they got up and surrounded my car, so of course I called the police department like we're supposed to do and during that call some of them walked away but one guy was actually leaning on my car and yelling at me through the window and actually licked my window at one point, but the police did arrive and they actually had to get him on the ground and get him under control."

Chief St. John says while this encounter is very disturbing, it's not necessarily a jailable offense.

So the question remains: How can we make downtown safer? Chief St. John says the most effective long-term solution would be to add officers to the police department and increase patrol downtown. In the meantime, the Yellowstone Art Museum has also taken steps to improve safety such as hiring security officers, adding more lights outside, and adjusting landscaping.

Chief St. John says, "The advice I give people is never pick a fight with somebody who has nothing to lose. That's what we're there for."