Safe Kids Yellowstone County hosts free child safety seat check

In Yellowstone County, there is a 90-94% misuse raid on car seats.

Whether it's the selection of the car seat, the direction they're traveling, or the harnessing. Safe Kids Yellowstone County is making sure every child's car seat is approved, beginning with a free child safety seat check event Saturday.

Koren Bloom is the coordinator for Safe Kids Yellowstone County who said this event is part of a monthly car seat check.

The event is held at the AMR ambulance bay located on Montana Avenue. Vehicles were able to pull into the building and volunteers can make sure families are using them correctly and safely.

"The leading cause of death for children under 14 is motor vehicle crashes," Bloom said. "That's the leading cause of death and it's very preventable. We can decrease the number of injuries and we can decrease the fatalities that are out there. So our goal is to reduce those death and injuries that are on our roadways. Correct car seat use helps to decrease that 4 times."

Car seats can expire after 6 years. Bloom also said if car seats have been involved in a major accident, they must be replaced. She said if you need help with owning a car seat, Safe Kids Yellowstone County has resources to get one that is safe for your child.