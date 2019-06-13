Rockstar challenge to debut this year at Relay for Life

We are just one month away from one of the Magic City's biggest fundraising event: Relay for Life of Yellowstone County!

Relay for Life will be taking place this year at Billings West High School on the track and field as it always does. What's going to be new this year is the rockstar challenge!

So what is the rockstar challenge? General Manager Shara Kay Overstreet with Granite Health and Fitness tells all.

"It is a 30 minute run and lap-a-thon and they're going to hold it in the evening hours," Overstreet said. "You'll have the opportunity to wear glow-in-the-dark items and there'll be prizes given away for the most laps and the most creative outfit."

The event will ensure it's the participants' time to shine. Even at night.

"As with most communities, we're all touched by cancer in some fashion and we want to be able to have the opportunity to celebrate with those who have won the battle, encourage those who are fighting and honor those who have lost. "

Overstreet said the challenge kicks off at 10:15 p.m. and a local band called Arterial Drive will perform during this event. The rockstar challenge will be taking place after the illuminaria ceremony. Relay for Life is Friday, July 12th at 6 p.m.