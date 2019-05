Billings police responded to a robbery at Sam's Casino on 717 16th St. W. on Tuesday.

According to the Billings Police Department, the suspect entered the casino and threatened an employee with a blunt object.

Police said the suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and left.

Billings Police Department was able to locate and apprehend the suspect in a nearby residence.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.