Road conditions remain a concern in severe weather

State trooper Calvin Jimmerson said Montana Highway Patrol has been responding to crashes and slide offs all day.

With more snow on the way this week, Trooper Jimmerson said to make sure your car is always winter ready.

This includes servicing your car, checking your battery and the condition of your tires.

"The roads are still very slick, even though they appear to be dry in a lot of places," said Trooper Jimmerson. "There's still a pretty good layer of ice on top, so speed partnered with low visibility that we had around Billings were a primary concern with most of the crashes. >

Trooper Jimmerson said even though we encounter these conditions every year, he wants to remind drivers to slow down and increase your following distance.

He also wants drivers to weigh the importance of your trip against these hazardous driving conditions.

Trooper Jimmerson couldn't give KULR-8 an exact number of crashes he reported on today but said MHP is still crunching down on the number of slide offs and crashes in our area.