BILLINGS, Mont. - Rimrock Mall announced Monday it will temporarily close to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Read the following from Rimrock Mall:

At Rimrock Mall, the health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees, and communities remains our top priority. In the interest of public health and with the support of local health officials Rimrock Mall is temporarily suspending its hours beginning Monday, March 23, at 7 p.m. and will reopen on Monday, April 6.

Please check with our center’s restaurants or other service retailers as they may be open at various hours to provide essential services for Billings and its surrounding neighborhoods. At this time, Dillard’s has chosen to remain open; please check their website for current hours.

Our management teams will continue to work together and closely monitor this situation, adhere to national guidelines, and partner with local health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of our communities.

Information on COVID-19 and how to protect yourself, families, friends and neighbors can be found online at the state and county health department sites and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For further center updates, please visit RimrockMall.com.

Thank you for your understanding as we move through these unprecedented times together. We will continue to support our neighborhoods and communities and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the center.