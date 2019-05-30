Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates grand opening of new equipment at Optimist Park

The Optimist Park playground grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday.

Children from nearby schools, neighbors of Optimist Park, and city leaders gathered to celebrate the completion of the construction and installation of new playground equipment.

Carolyn Rukstad is the board president of the South Billings Urban Renewal Association who teamed up with the City of Billings Parks and Recreation to make this project. She said the project totaled to about $250,000.

"I always felt it was kind of a neglected park," Rukstad said. "Because we have the tax increment down here, we used our funds to improve the area and this park needed Improvement. Last year, it was Arbor Day and they planted new trees and stuff and this was the beginning of things we would like to do here. But, it needed new equipment. The equipment was run down and old."

Rukstad said the South Billings Urban Renewal Association will be meeting next Tuesday at the sports plex at 7 p.m. She said they are asking for input from South Billings residents on what else they would want to add at Optimist Park.