Reward offered for trophy deer poached south of Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (PRESS RELEASE) - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information about a trophy mule deer buck that was killed illegally and left to waste near Stratford Road in the hills south of Billings on Sept. 28, 2020.

FWP game wardens also are looking for information about two men in a light-colored late-1990s or early-2000s Chevrolet or GMC extended-cab pickup with lettering in the back window. A vehicle matching that description was in the area Monday night near where the 4X5 mule deer buck was found.

FWP is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to a conviction in the crimes. Anyone with information may call FWP game warden Skyler Mitchell at 406-850-2336 or anonymously report to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana's natural, historic or cultural resources.