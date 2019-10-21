Reward offered for information on poached mule deer

News Release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks:

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information about a mule deer buck that was killed illegally and left to waste late last week southeast of Lockwood.

FWP game wardens responding to formation from a person in the area found the four-point deer next to Old Hardin Road southeast of Lockwood. They believe the deer was killed illegally either Oct 16 or 17.

FWP is offering a cash reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who illegally killed the deer and left it to waste. Anyone with information should call FWP game wardens Sydney Young at (406) 598-8114 or Skyler Mitchell at (406) 850-2336. Information also may be called in anonymously to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana's natural, historic or cultural resources.