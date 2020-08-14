LAUREL, Mont. - A man found guilty of deliberate homicide in 2015 is getting another chance to clear his name in court.

The retrial for William Earl Cunningham is set for Monday, August 17.

Cunningham is accused of killing Nathan Horn in August of 2014. It was late on August 2 of that year when Laurel police officers responded to E 1st Street.

Nathan Horn, 40, was found laying on his back with a severe cut to his throat and was pronounced dead soon after being transported from the scene.

Cunningham told Laurel police the two were arguing about which branch of the military was better. Cunningham claims Horn attacked him and that he acted in self defense. But jurors didn't buy that defense, finding Cunningham guilty in March of 2015.

Cunningham was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

During his initial trial, a responding officer testified what he saw when he arrived on scene that night.

"I pulled up and I found a male laying on his back, very large amount of blood on the ground, and then another male standing, leaning against a car," the officer said. "To the best of my recall, he had made a comment, 'you don't hit me, and he's dead.'"

Cunningham appealed the ruling up to the Montana Supreme Court. In 2018, the high court ruled several errors were made during the initial trial.

According to the court, those mistakes prevented Cunningham from having a fair trial. Among the errors cited was potential evidence to support Cunningham's claim of self-defense.

Cunningham remains in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

With Cunningham's new trial starting Monday, we spoke with neighbors who lived in the area six years ago to see what they think of the news.

"I heard the screaming and hollering and arguing, and I came out to see what was going on. I saw them arguing and calling each other names," said Laurel resident Mike Moran.

Moran says he remembers the event that took place near his house six years ago.

"I came out and looked and noticed one guy was laying in the street, and I'm thinking, 'oh crap, we have a situation here.'"

Moran claims to have spoken with Cunningham on several occasions.

"He told me that he was an ex-con, he didn't want to go back to jail, he was going to walk the straight and narrow, and I'm thinking he didn't walk very straight," Moran said.

We asked Moran if Cunningham seemed like he was capable of taking a life.

"No, not by talking to him. Not by his actions, what he did, what he said, the way he carried himself. He was carefree, seemed like a normal, nice guy to me."

Another resident in the area who did not want to be named or interviewed on camera told us she knows Cunningham is not perfect but hopes he is found innocent.

According to the resident, Nathan Horn was regularly aggressive towards Cunningham.

Moran says he didn't see the stabbing happen and does not know if Cunningham acted in self defense, but he's not against the new trial.

"If there is going to be a retrial, so be it."

KULR-8 will follow the latest on the trial for you.