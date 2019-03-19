Restaurant with a Brazilian food concept opens in the Magic City

It's the opening day of Five on Black in Billings! This restaurant is considered one of the top fast casual restaurant concepts in the nation.

So far, Five on Black has seen more than 500 hundred customers and there was still a line all throughout the evening hours. The business is estimating more than 700 hundred customers will come through the doors by the end of the first night.

Owner and founder of Five On Black, Tom Snyder, was seen visiting with customers Tuesday, all while making sure his employees were doing great on opening day. He explained how this Brazilian food concept of a restaurant came to be.

"I did it as part of this competition," Snyder said. "I ended up winning the competition and deciding that it was an idea that I absoultely love and fell completely passionate about. So after winning that, two years later, we opened the first store in Downtown Missoula."

That's right, Snyder particpated in a business plan competition at the University of Montana. His outcome? Six Five On Black restaurants. Two in Missoula, one in Bozeman, two in Colorado, and the final one right here in the Magic City.

We spoke with some customers today who decided to eat at Five On Black on its opening day and asked them what they thought of the new restaurant.

"It was really good," Tori Rosas said. "Everything had really good flavor. I like the sauces that they have and they're different and you can't get them anywhere else."

"It has like all the proteins and everything too," Lindsey Blunt said. "So, she went to the gym and I guess it was perfect for her to come here after too."

"I liked the taste," little Greigh said.

Snyder said Five On Black has food made from scratch each and every day. He also said it's affordable and healthy. He said there's something for everybody at this new and local business.

Five On Black is officially open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is giving away a "black card" which is good for free Five On Black for life! They will choose one lucky person each day for the first five days. Just show up to the restaurant to learn how to enter to win.