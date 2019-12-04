BILLINGS, Mont. - ACLU of Montana recorded thousands of suspension days and hundreds of arrests at Montana public schools in the 2015-2016 school year. According to their report called Empty Desks, indigenous students were six times more likely to be suspended or arrested compared to white students.

We decided to reach out to the report's number one offender. The report claims Lodge Grass suspends students 56 times more than the state average. However, what the ACLU calls exclusionary discipline and an over-reliance on police is what Lodge Grass Superintendent, Victoria Falls Down, calls just following the school's disciplinary code.

"We try to follow policy as much as we can. We deal with them case by case," says Falls Down.

Falls Down says when students engage in illegal activity -- no matter their race -- it is school protocol to contact law enforcement.

"Let's say there was a fight -- we need to separate the individuals that are involved. That's when we do out-of-school suspension for those. And when it's a drug or alcohol related issue, which does require, according to the matrix we have, placing those students in out-of school suspension... because we do have to call the cops on those ones."

The report says police arrests occurred the most at East Middle School in Great Falls. The middle school recorded over one third of all school related arrests state-wide in the 2015-2016 school year. In contrast to school policy, ACLU claims arrests and suspensions are not necessary components of managing student behavior.