BILLINGS, Mont. - The St. Vincent Pediatric Specialty Clinic received a special gift from a group of Reed Point students Wednesday.

Students in the Reed Point chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) said they were asked to complete a community outreach project and chose to make superhero capes for pediatric patients at St. Vincent Healthcare. The students said the capes are meant to symbolize the bravery of the young patients.

"Our pediatric patients are superheroes because they are battling medical issues," said Brenda Nagel, volunteer coordinator at St. Vincent Healthcare. "The donation of the capes will help give the patients the strength and smiles to overcome them."

The students said they worked together to design and sew 14 capes to donate to the clinic.