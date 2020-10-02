BILLINGS, Mont. - An international art exhibit is coming to the Magic City. The project will be set up this Sunday, Oct. 4, at Skypoint in downtown Billings, and this display comes with a very important message.

Zonta Club of Billings and the Montana Native Women's Coalition have worked together to bring the REDress Project to Montana.

The display will show empty red dresses hanging from the Skypoint to bring awareness to the thousands of missing and murdered indigenous women across Canada and the United States.

The exhibit has been shown at the Smithsonian and galleries across North America.

The executive director for Montana Native Women's Coalition, Jean Bearcrane, says the project will give Billings residents a chance to think about and discuss issues we don't talk about often enough.

"That people could relate to the grief, the grief that the tribes and tribal families experience because of what has happened to them and continues to happen," said Bearcrane.

The project will be on display from October 4-18, with a community gathering and guest speakers scheduled for October 11.

Both groups are non-profits and could use community support.

If you are interested in learning more or supporting either groups, you can click on their links here: www.billingszonta.org/, www.niwrc.org/content/montana-native-women.