Red Sand Project event returns to Billings

Zonta Club of Billings and the YCA Human Trafficking Task Force are teaming up to introduce the second annual Red Sand Project event in Billings.

The Red Sand Project is a global awareness art project with the goal of starting a conversation about human trafficking. There are over 200,000 projects that have taken place world wide.

Scott Koch is on the awareness committee of the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force. He said Red Sand is a project created in New York by an artist to connect and take action against vulnerabilities in the human trafficking exploitation by creating awareness through the use of red sand in sidewalk cracks.

"It's amazing at how bad it affects right here in Billings and across Montana," KOch said. "We create the awareness, people start talking about it. That's all we hope for is that they take it home, they study, they learn, they see things around town. the more eyes we can get watching certain things, parents knowing certain things about their children that we will eventually start to win the battle."

Tumbleweed is partnering with this event. Georgia Cady is the program manager of the human trafficking program who said they are community service providers of victims here in the Billings community and also want to bring awareness to human trafficking in the city.

"We have served just over 89 self-identified victims of trafficking in the last 3 and a half years under the age of 25," Cady said.

Cady said the victims Tumbleweed has served are not all of the Billings victims. She said statistically, on a national level, the number one way to combat human trafficking is through community awareness.

Scott Koch said the event will consist of speakers, an author, local law enforcement and FBI, as well as city council members and more.

"Seeing a red sidewalk or people in a red hat or in a red shirt on that day will hopefully be 'What's this about?' and someone will get to tell their story," Koch said. "They'll listen to a survivor story or they'll pick up something on trafficking and maybe it bears one little piece of fruit that grows and someday, it saves someone's life."

The Red Sand Project in Billings event will take place on April 25th from 12 to 2 p-m. The event will be located at MSU Billings Peaks to Plains Park and it is open to the public.