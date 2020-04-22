RED LODGE, Mont. - The Red Lodge Police Department was involved a brief standoff with an armed protester on the steps of City Hall Wednesday evening.

Red Lodge Police Chief Jason Wells says about 6:30 p.m. the Carbon County Sheriff’s Dispatch received multiple reports of a man carrying a rifle and wearing a pistol on his hip. He was reported to be walking down 11th Street toward Red Lodge City Hall after he stopped at the County Administration Building.

Chief Wells says as officers responded to his location, the man told them that he was walking in peace and that he wanted to protest the shutdown due to COVID-19. The man stood on the steps of City Hall and was voicing his concerns. According to Chief Wells, as officers spoke with the man, it became apparent that he was intoxicated, but after a lengthy conversation, the man peacefully concluded his protest.

Even though he wasn't injured, Chief Wells says the man was transported to a Billings medical facility. The Red Lodge Police Department is conducting an investigation into the man's actions.

Chief Wells says the Red Lodge Police Department would like to thank the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Sheriff’s Dispatch, Montana Highway Patrol and the Yellowstone County SWAT Team for their quick response and for their assistance in handling this incident in a positive and professional manner.