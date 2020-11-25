RED LODGE, Mont. - As ski areas throughout the Treasure State prepare to open for the busy winter season, Red Lodge Mountain is making a few changes to their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Lodge Mountain says their new policies are similar to the ones guests have encountered in their day-to-day activities, like wearing a mask.

Assistant General Manager Spencer Weimar says they're going to expect guests to wear masks in lift lines, while loading the lift, unloading the lift, in all buildings, and in any line where social distancing isn't possible.

Weimar also says to ensure their season pass and 6-Tix holders have the ability to ski whenever, they’re limiting the number of day lift passes sold. He encourages guest to purchase their tickets ahead of time online to guarantee their lift pass.

To comply with the current safety guidelines in place, 50% of lodge seating has been reduced.

“Everybody coming needs to expect to use their car as their lodge for getting dressed, warming up, potentially eating," says Weimar.

To combat the restricted seating, the main lodge will have an outdoor express window, serving grab and go items along with new heaters lining the deck.

With all the changes there is one guests will enjoy. On Saturdays the lifts will start running early at 8 a.m. to allow time for people to get on the hill and spread out.

“I’ve never heard anyone turn down an extra hour of skiing anyway."

Ski season begins Friday, November 27 and is expected to go through April 11. If you'd like to learn more on the new COVID policies Red Lodge Mountain has implemented, click here.